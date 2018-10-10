Defence Sec. Gavin Williamson – How Old Were You When Britain Started Biological Weapons On Africans

Defence Secretary, Williamson accuses Russian leader, Putin of committing a crime on British soil, where is the justice for Africa for the crimes Britain committed in that continent?

"Those that cut off the heads of people always fear to sleep because they are scared that someone else will decapitate their heads." Mr. Gavin Williamson, if you haven’t heard of this yet, then I will inform you that the above quotation is one of the Ghanaian proverbs.

Your government is angry with Russia because your administration believes that the Russian government is behind the attempted assassination of the former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, putting the lives of British people in danger, in regard to the poisonous nerve gas which was used.

Mr. Gavin Williamson, you are the Defence Secretary, that means you are well educated and intelligent. However, we (the writers of 'Secrets Of Aids And Ebola) need to ask you if you read about the biological crimes your country committed in most of the countries Britain colonized before they had independence.

When the rain of terrorism started falling on Britain, the Prime Minister, Theresa May, who lost control and the knowledge to handle the situation only words were “Enough is enough.’ Those words, “Enough is enough, should have been the words from South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Because, your country systematically destroyed the countries mentioned with the deliberate infections of diseases such as Aids, Kaposi’s sarcoma, Burkitt’s lymphoma, and nodding disease. Should in case you feel that we are lying, give us the permission and we will mail to you secret classified documents revealing all the biological crimes Britain committed in Africa.

In number 10 downing street, your colleagues (politicians) are experts, representing their posts, just like you being the Defence Secretary.

The same the writers behind the health blog 'Secrets Of HIV-Aids And Ebola Facts Journal, a Dutch hard learned scientist/micro-surgeon and former lecturer at the University of Maastricht, Holland, Johan Van Dongen, a German medical doctor, Dr. Wolff Geisler, who witnessed and recorded every biological crime Britain committed in Africa because he was in those African countries too and finally, an experienced Belgian journalist of African roots, Joel Savage.

Dr. Wolff Geisler witnessed the escape of Dr. Wilson Carlswell, a member of the British armed forces, from Uganda, after the deliberate infection of Aids in the Ugandan population became known.

His computer and all his documents were seized. From Uganda, he fled to South Africa to continue the crime over there. Today, South Africa has the highest HIV-Aids in the world, followed by Zimbabwe, another British colony.

Despite all those crimes British governments committed, including the criminal Tony Blair, your government hasn't given any apology to Africa, let alone to face justice at the corrupt International Court of Justice in The Hague.

However, you feel so strong to tell the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, to “Shut up and go.” People like you cover up crimes your country has committed because you don’t want to be called a traitor but obliged to attack someone your government claims of committed a crime on British soil.

Nodding syndrome: False health writers claim strange disease scientists can't find the reason but we have the documents revealing it's a biological weapon by the British government in Uganda

If the truth gives an award, we would have been surrounded by numerous of them, since nothing on this blog is a lie. Some people believe in reincarnation, others believe in other weird and strange things after death, we believe in nothing than the truth.

Therefore, Mr. Williamson, instead of accusing or being angry with the Russian leader of committing a crime on British soil, first pay for your crimes committed in Africa because your government has destroyed both Africa and Africans.

We have already noticed that your allies including Germany and France are giving you support against Russia. Watch carefully, all those countries did also commit grave medical crimes in Africa.

We feel very sorry for the British people because they are innocent citizens that always reap the wages of the sins their politicians commit.

As for the British government, we don’t have any pity for them because all of you at the Number 10, Downing Street, is a bunch of hardened criminals who deserve to join other inmates at Oakwood prison.