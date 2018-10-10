Illegal Mining: Two Chinese Arrested

The Amenfi East Municipal Chief Executive of the Western Region, Hon. Helena Appiah, in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, yesterday, led a task force to arrest two Chinese who were engaging in galamsey.

The two were picked up at Adansi, a place very close to River Ankobrah where they were practicing their illegal trade.

The two were using two excavators which have since been confiscated by the MCE and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The culprits were immediately brought to Accra and have since been handed to the Police Department at the Police Headquarters.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, a Chinese was arrested in Amansie South over a similar matter.

These developments go contrary to President Akufo-Addo's war on illegal mining activities which began last year. Lots of strides have been made and these arrests deserve commendations.

The Two Chinese Arrested