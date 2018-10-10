modernghana logo

11 minutes ago | General News

Illegal Mining: Two Chinese Arrested

Desmond Nana Osei / Modern Ghana
The Amenfi East Municipal Chief Executive of the Western Region, Hon. Helena Appiah, in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, yesterday, led a task force to arrest two Chinese who were engaging in galamsey.

The two were picked up at Adansi, a place very close to River Ankobrah where they were practicing their illegal trade.

The two were using two excavators which have since been confiscated by the MCE and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The culprits were immediately brought to Accra and have since been handed to the Police Department at the Police Headquarters.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, a Chinese was arrested in Amansie South over a similar matter.

These developments go contrary to President Akufo-Addo's war on illegal mining activities which began last year. Lots of strides have been made and these arrests deserve commendations.

The Two Chinese ArrestedThe Two Chinese Arrested

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei Western Region Correspondent

