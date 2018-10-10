Electronic Exporters To Pay Eco-Levy

Accra, October 10 ---With effect from the first of November, this year Exporters of any used and waste electrical and electronic products and tyres for shipment into Ghana will pay an Eco-Levy.

The Eco-Levy is to control and manage the disposal of electrical and electronic waste and tyres imported into the country, in accordance with Section 21 of the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act, 2016 (Act 917), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated in a statement.

According to the EPA, from the first of November, all electrical and electronic equipment and tyres exported to Ghana would have to be registered on the E-environmental platform deployed by Societe General de Sureillance SA (SGS).

The exporters would need to create E-environmental declaration forms listing the goods to be supplied under a specific consignment and proceed with the payment of the advance Eco-levy.

SGS has been designated by the Government as an External Service Provider to collect in advanced the Eco-Levy on behalf of Ghana.

SGS is also mandated to carry out a physical inspection and verification at the country of export of any used and waste electrical and electronic products and tyres for shipment effective 1st November 2018.

The Ministry of Environment Science Technology and innovation (MESTI) and EPA would ensure that the confirmation by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority of payment of applicable Eco-levy on products to SGS prior to the release of the products from the control of customs.

According to the statement, MESTI and EPA would liaise with and involve the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to guarantee that incoming shipments of products under the SGS Renovo TM service, as listed in the 5th Schedule of ACT 917 shall not be cleared from customs without an electronic environmental declaration form approval or clearance certificate.

SGS would collect the advance Eco-levy on all electrical and electronic equipment and tyres exported to Ghana, based on the polluter pays principle and the extended producer responsibility in respect of items specified in the 5th Schedule of ACT 917 and accordance with the defined prevailing rates per the various items.

The Importers of electrical and electronic equipment to the country are responsible to inform their supplier/exporter of the mandatory nature of the programme and of the requirement to register on the E-environment platform deployed by SGS.

“No consignment shall be cleared from the customs without an electronic environmental declaration approval or clearance certificate,” the statement said.