Retired Deputy IGP Granted 1-Year Contract Extension

President Akufo-Addo has approved a one-year contract extension for retired Commissioner of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

COP Oppong-Boanuh, who was appointed as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police only two weeks ago was granted the extension in a letter signed by the secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The letter said;

One Year Contract of Service as Deputy inspector-General of Police

“With reference to your letter dated 17th September, 2018, and a Memo dated 3rd October, 2018, from the Minister for the Interior on the subject matter above. I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has granted you a one-year contract service as Deputy Director-General of the Police effective 8th October, 2018 to 7th October, 2019.”

The Finder Newspaper earlier this week reported of simmering tensions among Senior Officers, Inspectorate and other ranks of the Ghana Police Service following the suspicion that COP James Oppong Boanuh was deliberately appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as a ploy to force the Police Council and the President to offer him two-year contract extension at the end of his service.

COP Oppong Boanuh, who was on leave before retirement as procedure demands but was reportedly appointed to place him in pole position as the next IGP when David Asante-Apeatu retires on August 14, 2019.