Ellembelle Dce Expresses Worries Over Teenage Pregnancy Cases

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ellembelle District in the Western Region, Hon. Kwasi Bonzo popularly known as Ellembelle David has expressed worries over the alarming rate of teenage pregnancy among school girls in the area.

Teenage pregnancy is an issue facing countries around the world with adverse negative social consequences on young women as well as on national development goals.

Hon. Kwasi Bonzo made this known during the Second Ordinary Meeting of the Assembly held on Monday, October 8, 2018, at the District Assembly's Hall, Nkroful.

Addressing the gathering, the DCE, Hon. Bonzo described the incident as a major challenge to the Assembly.

He revealed that records from the Ellembelle Education Office as well as the reported cases from the Social Welfare in the area indicate a high rate of pregnancy among the school girls especially the final year students at the various Junior High Schools in the District.

He added that this year alone those who have completed Junior High School, twenty-one (21) students before writing the BECE got pregnant.

"Records from Education Office as well as the cases that are reported at the Social Welfare in the District indicate a high rate pregnancy among girls preparing to write their fnal year BECE exams at the Junior High School".

He added "This year for instance, out of a total of 1,589 candidates who sat for the Mock Exams organised for JHS candidates, 21 pupils were not able to write the exams as a result of pregnancy related cases".

He said the pregnancy has been increased from 15 per cent to 19 per cent.

He said the Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development undertook a sensitization programme on the effect of it and how to protect themselves from unsafe sex in fifteen schools in the area.

"In order to reduce the incidence, the District Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development undertook a sensitization programme on the effect of teenage pregnancy and how to protect oneself from unsafe in fifteen (15) schools in the District", he emphasized.

He, therefore, used the occasion to appeal to the Assembly Members to collaborate with the Assembly to ensure total control of the menace.

"Hon. Assembly Members, while the education against teenage pregnancy contiues, your support and collaborations are needed to ensure a total control of such menace".

He stressed "We also need to continue to strengthen the relevant structures such as P. T. A at the community level to enable them play a more complementary role in the supervision and monitoring of teaching and learning processs in our communities".

As a result, he also tasked the District Education Directorate to collaborate with the Department of Social Welfare District Health Directorate, Community Development and Development Planning Unit, to develop innovative strategies to solve the social canker.

Hon. Kwasi Bonzo expressing his concerns about the teenage pregnancy at the various JHSs, revealed that the Assembly has taken some programmatic actions in the educational sector to reverse the falling standard of education in the District particularly at the basic level.

He said the Assembly has sponsored over 120 tertiary students.

He added that the Assembly also successfully conducted BECE Mock Examinations.

Hon. Bonzoh said the Assembly has supported the Bonzoh Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) in the area with seven (7) Non-Teaching Staff (Cooks) to augment the Free SHS program in the country.

He also revealed that the Assembly has awarded contract for the supply of 200 mono desks and dual desks to some schools in the area.

He said as a result of congestion in schools in the area, he also revealed that contract has been awarded for the construction classroom blocks for the Bomoakpole Nursery School, also Salman, Nvelesolo, Basake, Asanta Basic Schools respectively.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah thanked the DCE for taking education of the District as his number one priority and therefore appealed to the DCE to do more.

He also expressed his worries over the fallling standard of education in the District and called on all to support the measures put in place to curb the situation.

As his efforts to enhance effective quality education in the area, the MP who was the Petroleum Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration revealed that every year he uses 13,000 Ghana Cedis to organise Mock Exams for BECE candidates so as to prepare them well and pass.

He said after the Mock Exams whether the candidates did well or not, he has not been informed since he started.

He, therefore, charged the Assembly to let him see the results in the next exercise, hopefully 2019.

He also tasked the various stakeholders in the District to support development of education and also urged parents to advise their children to take their studies seriously and pass any exam they will embark on.

