Krofrom: Robber Lynched

AN UNKNOWN robber has been lynched at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Reportedly, the deceased attempted to rob a certain lady of her valuables, including a mobile phone, but he was arrested in the process.

An angry mob besieged the place and they beat the suspected robber mercilessly until he finally gave up the ghost, DAILY GUIDE has been informed.

The lynching of the robber, whose identity is still unknown, happened around 4am on Monday when the entire neighbourhood was very quiet.

Andrews, an eye witness, said it is the second time in one month that a suspected robber had suffered instant justice in the boisterous community.

According to him, on Monday dawn, a lady who was holding a bag was passing by the area when a group of suspected robbers surrounded her.

He disclosed that the robbers then threatened the lady to surrender everything on her; else they would teach her a bitter lesson of her entire life.

Filled with fear, the lady then started to shout for help and her incessant noise making caught the attention of some youth in the community.

Sensing danger, the other robbers quickly took to their heels but one of them was, perhaps, not quick enough as he was grabbed by the youth.

The angry mob then gave him sound beatings for some minutes before the suspected robber finally inhaled his last breath and died.

Andrews said on Nhyira FM that the matter had been reported to the police and he was expecting the police to come for the body and start investigations.

Meanwhile, some residents of Krofrom have expressed gross concern about the spate of cases of instant justice in the community in recent times.

They said even though armed robbery is not a good thing, the manner in which instant justice is increasing in the area is making them afraid.

According to them, if the youth of the area are not talked to, they might end up killing an innocent person one day in the name of instant justice.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi