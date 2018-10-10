NCCE Condemns Vigilante Activities

Josephine Nkrumah

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms Josephine Nkrumah, has condemned activities of vigilante groups calling for their disbandment by political parties in the country.

According to the NCCE Chairperson, it was only when such militant groups are dissolved from the rank and file of political parties that would show their commitment to peace and national stability.

“Political parties stalwarts must also call their members to order and remind them that no individual or group of persons can hold the country to ransom under the guise of political party vigilantism,” she said.

Ms Nkrumah made this statement at a press conference in reaction to a recent attack by a vigilante group called Delta Forces on Dr. Akoto Osei, a Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono.

Reports indicate that a meeting between Dr. Osei and his constituency executives over the weekend was disrupted by Delta Force vigilantes who threatened the MP and the executives.

Ms Nkrumah who vehemently opposed the attack said “political vigilantism has no place or space in our democratic culture… After 25 years of democratic governance it is unacceptable for any group of persons to commit such acts that undermine the rule of law and democracy.”

She thus called for stiffer punishment to perpetrators. And according to her, the apparent leniency with which Delta Force vigilantes were handled when they struck at the law court to free their fellow perpetrators has further emboldened them to continue to act with impunity.

“The NCCE will not cease to condemn, name and shame vigilantism and all acts of lawlessness because of the risk they pose to the country's democratic stability, social security, investor confidence and peaceful co-existence of all Ghanaians,” she declared.

The NCCE Chairperson further called on the Inspector General of Police to reinforce the call for disbanding the groups in order to send a clear warning and lasting signal to be sent to the groups and others who are contemplating unleashing similar negative acts.

“Finally, we call on all law-abiding citizens of Ghana irrespective of political party affiliation, tribe, religion or social standing to collectively raise their voices in condemnation of these dastardly acts,” she stressed.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri