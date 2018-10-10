Anti-Logging Campaign: Sefwi Chiefs Declare Full Support

Chiefs in Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area say they are prepared to forfeit royalties due them in order to support military anti-logging activities in forest reserves.

Paramount Chief, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, says the decision will enhance the fight against the destruction of the forest, especially, in the Western Region.

He was commenting on the seizure of over 200,000 wood beams and doors from illegal loggers in the area.

Destruction in forest reserves has reached unbearable limits, prompting the Forestry Commission to join forces with the military to bring the situation under control.

Officials inspected the seized lumber over the weekend at Juaboso and Sefwi Boako.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, led the team.

Katakyie Bumangama appealed to the Ministry and the Commission to station military personnel in the area to protect the forest.

"It is my passionate appeal to government through the Minister to set up a permanent camp for the military team here. Once they are here, we will get good results. Immediately they [military] leave, the chainsaw operators will destroy the forest.".

He says chiefs are willing to sacrifice their royalties for the cause.

"Please Minister, the military team should continue to work in the forest. Even if their continuous stay means we forfeit our royalties, we are ready to do that to save the forest," Katakyie Bumangama said.

Mr. Owusu Afriyie promised to make the military personnel stay permanent.

"They are going to be here...Once they are here, they have come to stay," he noted.

He indicated the Commission will meet with the Ghana Armed Forces to discuss permanent deployment of the military.

He says similar measures will be considered for the Brong Ahafo Region.

"I am going to have MOU [ Memorandum of Understanding] with the military, get them to Brong Ahafo and Sefwi-Wiawso [Western Region] and all these areas. They will pitch their camps here and do their military exercises here."