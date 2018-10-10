Cars that are able to extract more energy from fuel is known to be fuel-efficient. The Scales of Need has been tipped against the fuel economy due to the higher demand against its supply. These are 5 reasons people buy fuel-efficient cars.

Fuel-efficient cars have become so important that manufacturers are now focusing on turning fuel-intensive cars into more profitable ones. More and more people are turning to hybrid cars to solve the problem of high fuel prices. A hybrid car is made up of a combination of a gas engine and an electric motor, to reduce fuel intake and emission.

Some people prefer smaller cars because they are more fuel efficient even though this reason is debatable. Also, diesel engines are known to be fuel-efficient and less costly compared to petrol-powered automobiles. Save money

Fuel prices have not only become a bone of contention between fuel companies and drivers but is also a capitalized commodity when it comes to politics. With fuel prices 'yo-yo-ing' constantly, it's only sane that you buy a fuel-efficient car. And save as much as you can. More mileage for less money

Buying a fuel-efficient car is a pretty good deal to get more mileage and more money. Extend the life of your car and rid yourself of constant repairs. Go the extra mile for less! Reduced dependence on foreign oil

Even though blessed with oil in our shores, unfortunately, we don't have the resources to turn it into a usable commodity. Hence we rely on the finished product brought into the country from overseas. Controlled by foreign powers, over-dependence on such commodities can spell doom for the local economy especially as oil prices keep rising. So next time fuel prices go up, remember you may be the cause for not using a fuel-efficient car. Air pollution reduction

Global warming, whether mirth or fact, has us all turned into 'tree huggers'. And not only because we can't afford to live on Mars should there be a need to evacuate earth. But we would also be doing our part to help the environment. Fewer emissions mean fewer greenhouse gases and more lifespan on earth. Buy a fuel-efficient car and save Mother Earth today! Energy sustainability

Unfortunately, fuel is classified as a non-renewable form of energy. Simply put if we run out of it, we would have to wait for thousands of years to recoup. That could mean going back to walking just like the caveman days. Buying a fuel-efficient car could be your small contribution to save the future.

