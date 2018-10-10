Hebrews 6:4‭-‬6 HCSB

For it is impossible to renew to repentance those who were once enlightened, who tasted the heavenly gift, became companions with the Holy Spirit, tasted God’s good word and the powers of the coming age, and who have fallen away, because, to their own harm, they are recrucifying the Son of God and holding Him up to contempt.

~~Christ is calling followers who will be able to stand firm in the faith to the end. They'll be the overcomers whose confessions and testimonies OVERWHELMED the evil one and his fallen angels, and persons. They will merit His reward in the new and consummation of things.

However those who profess to have given their lives to Christ but later go back to their sin bring dishonour to the Son of God, these are unworthy of Him. In the book of John Jesus talked about the unpardonable sin, which he said is to blaspheme the Holy Spirit, that pertained to unbelievers who who refused to acknowledge that Jesus was the son of God. This passage cautions the "torn in Christ's body."

Taking a closer look at the passage before us today, Notice the expression "once enlightened" which means, those who have been instructed in biblical truth, and came to its understanding. These could be ones who defended the CHURCH and the gospel and because of self conceitedness turned themselves into mini -gods. By which blasphemousput themselves above God and everyone thereby slowly slide into sin.

In Hebrews 10:26,32 Scripture tells us that simply understanding the gospel is not equivalent to being saved. Next is the clause "tasted the heavenly gift" this implies the Jews who experienced the blessings Christ brought to the world, the healings, deliverance and feeding of multitudes. Not forgetting the good wine at the wedding, they tasted the goodness of being with Christ.

But not only the Jews, all who have cried to Jesus in difficult situations and got their prayers answered, (Luk 17:11-19 the 10 lepers)they have tasted him too, if these turn their backs on Christ they mock Him.

Then we see "became companions with the Holy Spirit" here He speaks of those who have had a deeper relationship with the Spirit of God, those in whom God has confirmed Himself with signs and wonders, consider Judas Iscarot.Are they therefore not many Judas Iscarot alive today? Are many of us not turned away from the Spirit of God and assumed supremacy by their actions over God. See how people and the children of God and DISCIPLES OF JESUS CHRIST wrongly worship us.

So we know that, performing signs and wonders is not a guarantee of salvation or being saved. To be born again is to repent of our sins and accept Christ. In verse 5, we read "tasted God’s good word", think here about those who God made to perish in the wilderness under Moses because of their disobedience. Moses had preached the full counsel (salvation)of God to them yet they refused to change their ways.

Finally, notice in verse 6 the phrase "fallen away" the Greek expression translated here, is used to refer to severe unfaithfulness and apostasy, see Eze 20:27 & 18:24. They re-crucify Christ and treat Him contemptuously. Those who sin against Christ in such a way have no hope of restoration or forgiveness, because though they have full knowledge and conscious experience of Him, they reject Him. Do find it funny, ridiculous,or untrue? Or have you HARDENED your heart against the TRUTH

Brethren the Bible says, it is a terrible thing to fall into the hands of the living God. God is merciful and full of unending grace but He cannot be mocked. His own, He'll keep forever but pretenders and the lukewarm there awaits eternal torment. Consider men and women who stole children and gave them mysteriously to others and claimed them as miracles. Do not help God as Sarah did with His promised seed Abraham. FOR WITH OUR GOD NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE.

Do you think God is incapable of doing whatever He considers to do? Or that WILL need the help of such scrupulous people, quack or false PROPHETS to be GOD? Was it not GOD those hands and word of His mouth brought about everything we see?