Mahama And The NDC Has Performed Better Than Akufo - Addo And The NPP With Respect To Fuel Prices

This analysis accompanied with facts is to help determined who thus (HE. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA and HE. NANA ADDO DANKWA) has performed better with respect to the management of fuel prices

I used percentage change as the model for my analysis comparing the whole 4 years under JDM to the almost 22 months spent in office by Nana Addo

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama ruled as a legitimate president for four years (7th JAN.2013 - 6th JAN 2017)

The price of fuel when he assumed office was around GH¢ 10 per gallon and took it to around GH¢ 15 per gallon when leaving office in (7th JAN 2017)

percentage change = (change/initial)100

[(15-10/10)×100] =50%

Meaning there was a 50℅ increase in fuel price under the whole four years of John Dramani Manama

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa took over from John Mahama with fuel price at GH¢ 15 and has served for almost 22 months (7th JAN,2017 to 10 OCT2018) as at the time of this article

Calculating his percentage change in terms of fuel prices,

percentage change =[(change/initial)×100]

[(23-15/15)×100] =53℅

Meaning there is a 53% increase in fuel price by Nana Addo Dankwa which just 22months in office

The whole four years of JDM= 50% increase whereas only 22 months under Nana Addo has given us 53% still counting

By comparing the percentage change of the 4 years of Mahama and the almost 22 months of Nana Addo, it clearly shows that fuel price is very much higher under Nana who claims to be competent than John Mahama's full term in office

NB:The price of crude oil under JDM at the int. market was $38 per barrel meaning,the revenue Ghana had from the sale of oil wasn't that enough

Now the price of crude oil under Nana Addo at the int.market is $58 per barrel.This clearly shows that NPP under Nana Addo is reaping much profit in terms of revenue from the oil Ghana sells at the int. market hence NPP has all it takes to subsidies the price of fuel for Ghanaians but hhmmm the story remains the same!

Are the 110 ministers at work and things are getting worse like this😳

Is this the economic management team Dr Bawumiah told us they are working on 4th August 2017?

