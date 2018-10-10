NPP Should Stop Taking Credit For NDC Projects

The Minority in Parliament is accusing President Nana Akufo-Addo of taking credit for projects initiated by the erstwhile Mahama Administration.

They say the President has particularly claimed credit for projects within the power sector he did not contribute to.

Former Deputy Power Minister under the Mahama Administration, John Jinapor in a Citi News said President Akufo-Addo's practice of re-commissioning projects is uncalled for and must be stopped.

“The solar project that was commissioned two years ago, the president [Akufo-Addo] went and re-commissioned it in the Central Region. As if that was not enough, the 225KV project which commenced way back in 2012, he recently commissioned it and instead of acknowledging former President Mahama for initiating that project, he sort to take credit for that.”

“But worse of them is even the load shedding which was comprehensively resolved and solved under the Mahama administration. President Akufo-Addo put it blatantly that he came to resolve the energy crisis. And we think that we shouldn't sit and allow the president to misinform and misrepresent the facts to the people of Ghana,” he added.

Since it lost power in 2016, the NDC has been accusing the NPP government of taking credit for projects completed or initiated by them.

In August 2017, a former Deputy Trade Minister, Murtala Mohammed, accused the NPP of not acknowledging the NDC for the establishment of a pineapple factory in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

However, t

he governing party has rejected all such claims.