Is Goodaire Natural Mosquito Repellent A Solution To Malaria Prevention In Africa?

In March 2016 I wrote an article titled Hazards of Mosquito Coils and Sprays and Recommendations which was published on the Modern Ghana website. The article was a result of a comprehensive internet based research I did on the hazards of mosquito coils and sprays.

The striking revelation made from that research was that, although mosquito coils especially are cheap and help prevent mosquitoes from entering rooms, they have more adverse effect on us than we think. Even though these methods appear to have done the “trick” over the years, very little have been told about their side effect. Most of these products have been proven to contain substances that are harmful to humans. They however present potential respiratory risk factors, both acute and chronic problems such as respiratory disorders, difficulty in breathing, skin and eye irritations, headaches, dizziness and nausea, weakness and unpleasant odour.

It is therefore not surprising that readers will find me writing about this topic again after two years. I recently, came across a Facebook post by a company called GoodAire Africa. They had a simple product they were advertising which is called GoodAire Natural Mosquito Repellent. I am sure at this point most of you won’t be surprised that I took interest in the product because of my previous arguments against mosquito coils and sprays.

I was so happy when I discovered that the product is natural and contains no chemical but 100% essential oil extracted from lemongrass hence can be used by everybody including asthmatics, pregnant women, babies and even those with allergies to strong fragrances.

According to their website, the product has a water based filtration and dispensing technology mixed with natural essential oil from lemongrass. If what I read and the little background check proves to be true, then this could be a huge breakthrough in the fight against mosquitoes and malaria. Given the dangers associated with the current methods of fighting mosquitoes, then we can safely assume that finally a solution has been found to the problem of mosquitoes and malaria in Africa and this solution does not cause further harm to us.

It is worth noting that the goals of malaria control may never be achieved in Africa without the strong involvement of natural mosquito repellents coupled with an environmentally friendly technology.

The amazing thing is that this product can be found in Ghana and anyone who is interested can find them on social media by searching for GoodAire Natural Mosquito Repellent.

