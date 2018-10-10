Ghana Post Observes World Post Day In Accra

World Post day happens each year on October 9, the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union, which started in 1874 in Switzerland. The UPU was the start of the global communications revolution, introducing the ability to write to others all over the world. World Post Day started in 1969.

It is against this background that the Deputy Managing Director for Ghana Post, Kwasi Tabi Amponsah, has explained the relevance of each Ghanaian having a personal Ghana Post Address (GPS) to help in finding locations due to the unique address number it gives to people who register.

Mr Tabi said prior to the World Post Day, there was a week-long activity called the customer service week to mark this year's celebration and today is no exception as the Ghana Post has mounted activation stands for the Ghana Post Address registration at The Marina Shopping Mall and Shop and Save Supermarkets in Accra.

In addition to these centres, there is a customer valuation centre also at the police headquarters also in Accra.

He also explained that the cost involved in getting the materials for the tags and the means of transporting staff to areas to fix the GPS tags as the reasons for charging people for the services offered.

The world's post day is set aside to commemorate the founding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN), which is an umbrella organization of all postal administrations and regulations throughout the world.

The day also looks at the improvement and organisation in the postal services.

The Ghana Post was incorporated by an Act of Parliament; Act 505 in August 1995 which gave way for it to be formally separated from Ghana Telecom Company.

In July 1999, Ghana Postal Services Corporation was converted to a limited liability company.

By this Act of incorporation, the company was expected to operate on sound commercial lines, and to be self-supporting.

It pays tribute to entrepreneurial drive and professional skills of our management and Staff