Mahama: ‘I’m The Only Goalkeeper The NPP Fears’

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at his critics who think if he gets the opportunity to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), it will derail the fortunes of the party in the 2020 general elections.

“I hear our colleagues say that, don’t you have people in NDC, why are u bringing the former president? The question you should ask them is, is it your business? Is it your matter? It’s not your matter, leave us to choose who we want.”

“It’s like Kotoko telling Hearts don’t put this goalkeeper in your goalpost if you put him we will score you. What is your matter? After all you want to score them. The truth is that the only goalkeeper the NPP fears is me. You must elect a person who can win power for us. I believe that if you think carefully about it, if you are looking for a person who can bring power to the NDC, then that person is me,” John Mahama added.

He made the remark when he was addressing constituency delegates and some supporters of the party at Tumu in the Sissala East municipality to round up his 3-day campaign tour of the Upper West region.

The former president said such assertions are only coming from members of the New Patriotic Party who believe in his ability to snatch power from them.

John Mahama, under whose reign the NDC lost power to the NPP in the 2016 polls, is currently on a campaign tour in a bid to get his party members to give him another chance to lead them in the next elections in 2020.

He has been heavily criticized for the comeback, but the former president is adamant over such criticisms.

Mr. Mahama at Tumu further opined that he will go into the 2020 elections with his track record, saying “Ghanaians have shown that two terms in power is no longer guaranteed, they will vote for track record, they will vote for who they can trust.”

He accused the NPP of reneging on their campaign promises and called on members of the NDC to remain united and focus in order to make their party attractive to floating voters.