2 Arrested Delta Force Members Known NPP Members

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has confirmed that the two persons arrested over the botched attack in the Tafo Pankrono Constituency are indeed members of the NPP.

The Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Command picked up two persons allegedly connected to the disturbances which took place during a New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency meeting at Tafo.

The two are 49-year-old Paul Attah Onyinah, and 51-year-old Richard Yaw, who are both members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, are believed to be part of members who chased out the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei during the meeting.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Sam Pyne disclosed that the two arrested persons are indeed members of the NPP.

“I know the two arrested are party members. Paul Attah Onyinah, is a polling station chairman for the party and the other is a polling station organizer.”

Sam Pyne, who condemned the incident asked party members to use the right channels to have any challenges of theirs resolved.

“What they did was not right. We have procedures within the party to address grievances. If there is anything wrong and you feel you have anything wrong with us, you use the right structures within the party”.

Delta Force members chase out Akoto Osei over failed promises

There was confusion in the Tafo-Pankrono Constituency of the Ashanti Region when some youth believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party's private security force, Delta Force, were prevented from confronting the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

Dr. Akoto Osei who doubles as the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation has been accused by the Delta Force members in his constituency of neglect and failed promises of securing them jobs prior to the 2016 general elections.

The Tafo legislator who was in the constituency to meet some party executives had to escape what could have been an attack on him by the irate Delta Force members

Delta Force emboldened by lenient punishment in Kumasi court attack – NCCE Boss

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah, has suggested that the punishment handed to members of pro-NPP group, Delta Force, following their attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator in 2017, and the subsequent storming of the court to free their colleagues, was not severe enough to deter other persons from perpetrating similar acts.

Josephine Nkrumah suggested that the 'lenient' fines handed to the members of the group might have emboldened the group to continue its illegal activities.

“There should be prosecution that is deterrent, not prosecution where you fine somebody GHc1, 300 for obstructing the course of justice. I thought that [the punishment was not deterrent enough]. I think that perhaps we should have seen some incarceration. I think that if we had seen fines, the fines should have been significant. There's a range of fines, there's the minimum and maximum but I don't believe that they received the maximum for what they did.”