GIMPA Welcomes New Students

Ghana’s premier tertiary institutions, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has on Monday night, October 8, 2018 held a mammoth Gospel Rock Show to mark the beginning of this year’s “Akwaaba Week” celebration to usher in fresh students on campus.

At the official press launch held yesterday, the Student Representative Council unveiled the theme for this years’ celebration as “Excellence in leadership; A Collective Effort”.

Joseph Osei Mensah, SRC President at GIMPA in his welcome address charged the new students to prioritize hard work in their stay on campus and to maintain and preserve the values of the school after their studies.

He also urged the new students to become “excellent leaders regardless of a collective responsibility”.

Joseph Osei-Mensah _ GIMPA SRC President

As part of the week long celebration, the SRC has sanctioned a host of events and fan activities to formally welcome and entertain their new comers.

They include;

Day 1 (Monday) – Gospel Rock Show

Day 2 (Tuesday) – Grooming and Branding Seminar

Day 3 (Wednesday) – Financial And Investment Seminar

Day 4 (Thursday) – Car Wash, Eating Competition, Old School Jam and More.

Day 5 (Friday) – Artist Night