Rawlings Attacks "Who Killed The Judges Documentary"

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has launched an attack on a Joy News’ documentary, ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ , a week after the historical exposé took the country down a chilling memory lane.

The former President is convinced there are other blots in Ghana’s history that need closure as well and which ought to have documented rather than the one Multimedia decided to focus on.

“We have rehashed and recooked history to make innocent people look murderous. And in the next breath using the same name to endorse yourselves because Rawlings said he is cultured (compared to his predecessors). This is vicious and callous political opportunism,” a lengthy Tweet by the former President on Tuesday said in part.

The documentary, which aired on October 2, 2018, is the first part of a Joy News’ Special Assignment documentary on crimes that shook the nation.

The documentary revealed details of how three high court judges and a retired army Major were abducted and killed in 1982.

Justices Kwadwo Adjei Agyepong, Fred Poku Sarkodie and Mrs Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, as well as Major Sam Acquah (retired), were shot and killed during a curfew imposed by the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) led at the time by Mr Rawlings.

Watch the full documentary below



But Jerry John Rawlings, who was elected President after the country returned to democratic rule in 1992 said in his tweet on Tuesday that other crimes that shook the nation also demand attention.

“A whole documentary on the killing of the Major and the judges. An unfortunate tragedy that that saw hard, swift justice done to the perpetrators; unlike the organised assault and killings of the Yaa Naa and his 39 elders, for which these perpetrators are yet to see justice. That is the fundamental difference – one group of four saw justice, the other group of close to 40 did not and has not!” Mr Rawlings opened his criticism of the gripping documentary.

Read the former President’s full tweet below.

