Form Business Groups To Secure Funding Support--Youth Urged

Mr Isaac Nimako, the Eastern Regional Manager of the National Board for Small Scale Industries has called on the youth to form business groups to enable them to secure funding for their projects.

He said the youth could establish groups in soap making, bee-keeping, mushrooming, snail rearing and other cash-crops to attract support from financial institutions and become self-employed for good living standard.

Mr Nimako made the call at a workshop organised by the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Business Advisory Centre under the Rural Enterprise Programme to discuss how best to bring the youth under one umbrella to promote agricultural business in the rural communities.

He said the formation of the farming groups would help in reactivating some of the factories like the Astek Pineapple Fruit Processing Factory at Nsawam-Adoagyiri, the Cannery Company and others, which had gone dormant due to inadequate supply of raw materials.

The Regional Manager said the Advisory Centre was ready to furnish prospective farming groups with training and to assist them with social amenities to enhance their activities to create job opportunities.

Mr Kwashie Davies Adamitey, Head of the Business Advisory Centre of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality urged the youth to seriously venture into food crops farming to supply to the local markets and for export to earn a living.

He called on the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to create a platform for farmers in the municipality for them to share ideas and for them to come under an umbrella to secure funds to expand their farms.

He said Mr Albert Amponsah of Albe Farms Limited, a private entity was collaborating with the Assembly to register cooperative farmers in the municipality to cultivate, process and export pineapple products.

Mr Rockson Acquah, the Chairman of the Business Advisory Centre hinted that the Assembly had presented 20,000 pineapple suckers to the centre to be given to farmers for replanting and that those who are interested should contact the centre.