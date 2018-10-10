Kpone Health Centre Receives Support From Toyota Ghana

Toyota Ghana Company Limited on Tuesday donated an ultrasound scan machine worth GH¢20, 000.00 to the Kpone Health Centre, to enable it deliver quality health care services to the people in the Kpone and its environs.

Mr Takuya Kajiura, Toyota Ghana, Managing Director presenting the machine said it was to fulfil the company's mission as a socially responsible automobile company.

He said at Toyota Ghana, 'we believe that good health care has a direct link with business, as such, we have taken a clear decision to constantly support the government's long term policy to deliver good health care'.

He said over the period, the management of Toyota has concentrated most of their health care support to national and regional health facilities, however, they have now adopted a new policy direction to proportionally, divide their resource allocation to all health Centres that are in need in the country.

He said the Company was of the view that an adequate and well-resourced health facility makes possible an efficient work force for the nation, and urged management of the health centre to take good care of the equipment to serve the maximum purpose.

He expressed the hope that the donated items would help raise the level of health care delivery to the patients of the hospital and the gesture would go a long way to better the lives and health status of Ghanaians in general.

Dr Rita Frimpong-Mansoh, the Director of the Centre, who received the items, commended management of Toyota Ghana for the device and said it would go a long way to help the entire Municipality.

She said that the Health Centre had a lot of staff with technical know-how but lacked the necessary equipment and infrastructure to work with.

'The Kpone Municipality does not have a District Hospital; however, the Kpone Health Centre is the biggest facility but had no ultrasound machine and pregnant women have to travel long distances before they get access to scan machines,' she said.

She assured Toyota Ghana, that she would see to it that patients and staff of the Centre take good care of the device to serve the purpose for which they were purchased.