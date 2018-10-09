Investigations Open Into Fire Incident At The Office Of Ashanti Regional Education Director

A combined team of police and fire personnel have began investigations into the possible cause of a fire outbreak in the offices of thenAshanti regional Director of Education and her secretary.

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwaku Buah told newsmen that they will do everything possible to unravel the cause of the fire outbreak which burnt everything in the two offices on Sunday morning.

Electrical gadgets, office furniture, books and important documents were all burnt beyond recognition and would have extended to other offices but for the timely intervention of Fire fighter.

Even though Mr. Buah would not talk much about what type of investigations being undertaken, he alerted that they would not leave any stone unturned to get to the bottom of the matter, including possible invitations of arson suspects.

The damage by the fire has left the regional Director Mary Owusu Achiaw, her secretary and other staff working from the Conference room as the place has been cordoned off by the police and fire officials.

Meanwhile the Ashanti regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah visited the office on Monday Morning.

Commiserating with Educational office staff, Mr. Osei Mensah feared the fire had affected the structural integrity of the building as he could see the burnt nature of cement blocks of the office.

He said engineers would have to access even the floors to see whether there have been cracks which would be dangerous for humans to use the office and therefore the need for some works to be done on the building.

"They may have to look for another office for the Regional Director since it may take a bit long for the repair works to be completed, especially if the fire has affected the structural integrity of the building". He noted.