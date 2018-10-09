Manhyia North MP Saves Tafo Nhyiaeso Police...But For How Long?

But for the timely intervention of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North constituency, youth of Moshie Zongo would have vandalized the Tafo Nhyiaeso police station.

Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah quickly visited the Chiefs and elders of the Zongo community when he heard of the death of a 55 year old Suspect in the cell of the police station, and preparation of the youth to attack the police.

The man whose identity was given as Borzor Tongo was arrested upon a tip off by a resident of the area that he was seen 'smoking weed' and was placed in cells.

However, he fell ill while in the cells and several appeals from other inmates to the police for his release to enable him access health care failed, leading to his death in the cell.

The news angered both young and old in the Moshie Zongo neighborhood who swore to retaliate same on the police.

But the visit by Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah who is the Deputy chairman of Parliament's Defense and Interior Committee saved the police in the area as he calmed them down by assuring that he would personally seek justice for the deceased.

He appealed to the Chiefs speak to the youth who were livid by their brother's death and were chanting war songs and warning the police to be on the look out for them soon.

In the initial stages, the MP had it tough calming them down to even hear why he had come to the chief's palace, and why he thought violence could not get them the needed justice.

But the news travelled so fast within the Moshie Zongo and Tafo Pankrono environs getting many Moslem youth angry and throwing support for the family of the deceased.

Mr. Tongo's death has resurrected the hurt in the hearts of many Moslems in the Ashanti region who think the police in the region hate them and kill them at the least suspicion.

Meanwhile father of the deceased Alhaji Iddrissu popularly known as Delicious told media men that 'my son didn't die well and am only waiting for the Justice the MP has promised otherwise I have a way of getting my own justice'.