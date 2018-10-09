GREDA Celebrates 30-Year Milestone

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), has launched its 30th anniversary in Accra to take stock of its contribution to the development of the housing industry in the country.

The celebration will also chart a new path on how members of the association can contribute immensely to bridge the housing deficit, estimated at 1.7 million units.

The Executive Director of GREDA, Mr Samuel Amegayibor, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that although data on housing delivery was not readily available, the association estimated that members contributed an average of 2,500 units to the country’s housing stock annually.

That, he said, was one of the visible successes of the association, which was founded in 1988.

Beyond creating employment, Mr Amegayibor said the housing delivery went a long way to bridge the gap and provided comfortable places of abode for citizens.

Theme of anniversary

He said the anniversary would be on the theme: “30 Years of Housing the People: Celebrating the Successes and Forging Closer Relationships to Chart a New Path for Sustainable Housing Delivery.”

Mr Amegayibor explained that GREDA was dedicating the remaining part of 2018 to the celebration of the 30th anniversary milestone.

He explained that the three-month-long event would be characterised by public lectures, an anniversary housing exhibition of members’ products and services, a mortgage expo, a dinner dance and an awards night.

“The dinner dance will also coincide with the swearing in of its new Executive Council officers,” he added.

Birth of real estate

Founded in October 1988, GREDA has been the focal point for housing policy initiation, advocacy and public private partnerships in the country.

It has, over the years, played a pivotal role in housing Ghanaians.

“Among the numerous achievements, GREDA takes particular pride in the GREDA Estate at Nungua, comprising some 500 units; the Tema Communities 18, 19 and 20 and the Dunkona Estates, which are a partnership with SSNIT.

GREDA is also proud to have given birth to real estate development in the country”, he said.

“Many of the founding member - companies have evolved from the formation of GREDA, 30 years ago to become successful and giant companies, contributing significantly to the housing stock,” he added.

Appreciation

He expressed the appreciation of the association to various governments over the years for their support to the association and members.

He also thanked the media “for always carrying our messages to the people.”

“Going forward, it is our desire that all stakeholders in the housing business will continue to work together to ease the various challenges facing developers and create a conducive environment that allows for smooth housing delivery,” he added.

Anniversary activities

To mark the anniversary celebration, Mr Amegayibor said GREDA would organise a collaborators’ forum to bring together professionals in the housing construction business.

The idea, he said, was to bring architects, structural engineers, quantity surveyors and electrical engineers, among others, to deliberate on national issues, including the recent building collapses and fires resulting from unprofessionalism and substandard electrical materials on the market.