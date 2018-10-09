Squabbling In Police Service Over Promotion Of COP

There is seeming discontent and confusion within the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service as a result of recent changes by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

David Asante Appeatu made changes within the service that affected senior officers on the management board.

Being the fifth change under the current IGP, the changes affected many of the commissioners and deputy commissioners.

One of the changes that is causing deep resentment involves the appointment of the Deputy IGP, Commissioner of Police (COP) James Oppong Boanuh, as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, a position that has been vacant for some time now.

Deep rooted sources within the service indicate that James Oppong Boanuh was left with ten days to his retirement age of 60 years when he was appointed to the present position.

As a result, sources to The Chronicle further indicate that the Deputy IGP is pursuing an agenda to secure a two year contract after retirement.

The seeming tension and discontent among the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service risk affecting the morale of the junior and senior ranks.

The Deputy IGP, according to sources, is supposed to be on leave, pending his final retirement on October 8th, 2018.

Speaking to this paper on condition of anonymity, a source at the Police Headquarters stated that “currently there is disorder in the Police Service.”

He added: “A lot of us feel the President is being misled into granting awards to senior officers, in this case commissioners of police. Just look at this case of COP Oppong Boanuh, he was on leave prior to retirement and he turns 60 on October 8th. Is the government telling us that there is no one in the service to serve as Deputy IGP other than COP Oppong Boanuh? When you do this, you distort the ranking system and break down the morale of officers in the service,” he added.

“You see, my brother, the politicians must learn the importance and sensitivity attached to ranks in a security service. That is why in the military you don’t find these unhealthy contract extensions, because it totally brings confusion and it demoralises other senior officers.

“The person has turned 60, what new thing has the person to offer? It is as if the top positions in the service are meant for retirees and not serving senior officers who are also capable and very qualified.

“Currently, there is massive disorder as you can see. Even junior officers are disappointed at the state of affairs. Let the retirees go and the appointing authorities must not fall for this trap that has been set for him, so he gives COP Oppong Boanuh a contract,” he added.

Another reliable source expressed disagreement and anger at the manner in which appointments were made at the service.

According to them, the Police Council has failed to restore order and discipline among the ranks. In their view, the President and members of the Police Council are being misled by some government officials who meddle in police affairs.







