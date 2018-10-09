thyssenkrupp Enables Best Arrivals Experience For Passengers At Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3

Seth Miah, Regional Manager, West Africa- thyssenkrupp

With passenger volumes rising approximately 15 percent in the last year, Kotoka International Airport’s new Terminal 3 in Accra, Ghana has been equipped with state-of-the-art boarding bridges

Terminal 3 also boasts thyssenkrupp elevators, escalators and auxiliary equipment for ground power and pre-conditioned air

The company has already provided mobility solutions at 14 other airports across Africa

Accra, October 3, 2018 – thyssenkrupp, in partnership with its local distributor ARG1 Africa Ltd., is bringing its superior airport mobility expertise to Kotoka International Airport’s brand-new Terminal 3, including seven passenger boarding bridges, three escalators, 16 elevators, and over 40 auxiliary equipment units. The company has previously supplied solutions at airports across Africa, including Algeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, to name a few.

“It is exciting to see Terminal 3 at Accra’s airport open for business. This project highlights thyssenkrupp's commitment to infrastructure development in Ghana and West Africa. Two of our Executive Board members, Oliver Burkhard and Dr. Donatus Kaufmann, visited the project site when construction was still ongoing and expressed the hope that the first-class infrastructure at Terminal 3 will further cement Ghana's position as a regional hub for business. I would also like to congratulate Mapa Construction, Ghana Airport Company and ARG1, our local distributor, for the diverse roles they played in the success of this project.” Seth Miah, Regional Manager, West Africa, thyssenkrupp.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the number of international airline operations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has increased from 35 to 38 and between 2016 and 2017, Accra saw a 14 percent increase in passenger traffic. thyssenkrupp previously collaborated with ARG1 to supply two escalators and six elevators at the airport’s Terminal 2.

Mauro Carneiro, CEO thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions says, “Together with our local partners, we are proud to be a part of making the arrivals and departures of passengers at Accra’s airport a world-class experience. Our involvement in Terminal 3 is a continuation of our work, together with the Ghana Airport Company Limited, on Terminal 2, and we are especially glad to have been chosen to supply the airport’s very first passenger boarding bridges.”

Global Distributor Management: providing access to new markets

Accra’s airport is yet another project to benefit from thyssenkrupp Elevator’s distribution partner approach. While thyssenkrupp has a direct presence in more than 70 countries, it has set up a network of strategic distribution partners to reach additional key markets. In this regard, Ghana’s growing population and economic development represents a significant business opportunity for thyssenkrupp Elevator’s urban mobility innovations.

The partnership with ARG1 in Ghana has seen thyssenkrupp assume a leading position in the Ghanaian elevator market. Its products and services have been successfully installed at the tallest residential building in West Africa, Alto( Villagio) ; the Legon Teaching Hospital; the largest market in West Africa in Kumasi, Kejetia Central Market; and the Kumasi Military Hospital.

Carneiro continued, “As a transformer of the urban mobility industry, we supply innovative solutions that meet the requirements of urbanization across the world. Our impact on making cities better than ever before continues to grow through our distributor network.”

Through four Distributor Management Centers (DMC) in key global locations, the company’s strategic partners are supported throughout the entire process from sales to execution. This DMC structure covers more than 40 additional markets and 32 strong partners. On this particular project, thyssenkrupp delivered the passenger boarding bridges and auxiliary equipment through Mapa, a local construction company, and completed the installation through its local partner, ARG1, together with thyssenkrupp supervisors.

“ARG1 is thyssenkrupp’s strategic partner in Ghana and joining our strengths has resulted in the recognition and confidence of our customers and the market leader position in this important West African country.” Ricardo Malheiro CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator’s Distributor Management Center in Lisbon / Operating Unit Africa.

