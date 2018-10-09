This is how most of our women are:They wish good husbands for their daughters,but they do not want their sons to be good husbands to their wives.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
This is how most of our women are:They wish good husbands for their daughters,but they do not want their sons to be good husbands to their wives.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
I Lost Friends Because Of Mahama's Appointment – Batidam
Daniel Batidam, former corruption advisor to the President John Mahama, has revealed that he lost a lot of friends by accepting that appointment.
The governance expert told Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM that as an anti-corruption activist, his friends didn’t expect him to accept a political appointment.
When he accepted to be former President Mahama’s advisor on anti-corruption and governance, most of his friends severed ties with him, he noted.
“If you know the bashing I got…I even lost some friends including journalist Manasseh Azure but I’ve reconciled with him,” Mr Batidam revealed.
He was responding to whether he would accept another appointment to work with a different government.
He argued that the populace must discard the idea that anti-corruption activists must not take part in Public Service. “…it’s a dangerous path,” he said.
Daniel Batidam recently quit as Ghana and West Africa's representative on the AU Advisory Board on Corruption; citing deep-seated corruption, lack of accountability among others at the secretariat of the board and at the AU Commission for his action.
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| OKA