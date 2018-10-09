Campus Campaign: Bawumia was right but Akamba is wrong - Inusah Fuseini

The opposition Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has opined that campaigning at various Senior High Schools in Ghana was the right thing for the NPP when the party was in opposition but now wrong thing for the NDC.

His comment comes after Joshua Akamba was seeing in a video inciting some students of the Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East Region against President Akufo-Addo over some challenges facing the implementation of the Free SHS program last week.

A viral video capturing Mr Akamba inciting some students at Tempane High School, against the president has generated mixed reactions. The video saw the politician describe as despicable what he saw at the school. He was slammed and asked to apologise but he refused saying: "Did you see the skins of the students? It’s such a shame.

Mr Akamaba was heard telling students of Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East Region that president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government must be blamed for bed bug attacks in their school.

He made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras, promising them their headache will be over by 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

He was also seen encouraging the students to reject President Akufo-Addo as he is the cause of their predicament.

Even animals are not treated the way these students are being treated. Some of the students were chasing me and crying asking for just GHC1 to buy food.

As a result, the headmaster of the Tempane SHS, Dominic Ndegu Amolale has been suspended by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Ndegu Amolale received his suspension letter Saturday morning with an instruction to handover the management of the school to Upper East Regional GES Director to allow for investigations into the incident.

But, in a rebuttal, Mr Akamba has denied going to the school purposely to campaign against the government, saying the students themselves complained to him about their plight when he was just passing through to Pusiga to embark on his campaign.

In a related development, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all Regional and District Directors of education, as well as Heads of Senior High Schools (SHSs), to ensure that school campuses and students are not used for political activities without authorisation.

But in a statement issued by the Tamale Lawmaker, Hon. Fuseini and copied to the media indicated that in 2016 when the NDC was in power, the then Running Mate of NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Nalerigu SHS to campaign without informing the Headmaster of the school, "The Headmaster, Mr. Adam Martin was not sanctioned by the NDC administration under the leadership of H.E. John Dramani Mahama".

He added, "The impunity of the NPP was not punished. What has changed? What has happened in Tempane Senior High School makes me extremely angry".

The statement reminded "In 2016, Nalerigu High School (NASS) celebrated its 25th anniversary at Nalerigu. Both Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Alima Mahama were invited. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was invited as the Guest of Honour".

The statement added "He, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, refused to attend. Neither did Hon. Alima Mahama. I was there as a former student. The next day after the celebration, however, the NPP, lead by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and supported by Hon. Alima Mahama organised a political rally in the school".

The statement emphasized "I have since the incident at Tempane Senior High School seen many pictures of the NPP, then in opposition meeting students in second cycle institutions. It appears to me that for NPP then in opposition, this was a normal political activity designed to sensitize the students and prepare them to support their agenda for a change of government".

"The NPP is now in government and for them it is a NO, NO!. For the records, since John Dramani Mahama started his political campaign for a come back, he's not been to any second cycle institution. Even when student nurses, deceived and frustrated by the NPP elected to support him during his rounds, he resisted the temptation. He said he was aware of how vengeful the NPP can be. Indeed, wonders, it is said, will never end", the statement opined.

Below is the full statement

Hon. Inusah Fuseini WRITES AND I ABSOLUTELY AGREE

In 2016, Nalerigu Senior High School (NASS) celebrated its 25th anniversary at Nalerigu. Both Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Alima Mahama were invited. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was invited as the Guest of Honour.

His father, the venerable Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia was very instrumental in the conversion of the school, which was a training college then, to a secondary school. It was a great honour done him to the memory of his father and also in recognition of his personal achievements as a great son of the area.

He, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, refused to attend. Neither did Hon. Alima Mahama. I was there as a former student. The next day after the celebration, however, the NPP, lead by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and supported by Hon. Alima Mahama organised a political rally in the school.

The Headmaster, Mr. Adam Martin, an old boy, was not informed, neither was his permission sought. The Headmaster, Mr. Adam Martin was not sanctioned by the NDC administration under the leadership of H.E. John Dramani Mahama. The impunity of the NPP was not punished. What has changed?! What has happened in Tempane Senior High School makes me extremely angry.

I have since the incident at Tempane Senior High School seen many pictures of the NPP, then in opposition meeting students in second cycle institutions. It appears to me that for NPP then in opposition, this was a normal political activity designed to sensitize the students and prepare them to support their agenda for a change of government.

The statement emphasized "I have since the incident at Tempane Senior High School seen many pictures of the NPP, then in opposition meeting students in second cycle institutions. It appears to me that for NPP then in opposition, this was a normal political activity designed to sensitize the students and prepare them to support their agenda for a change of government".

"The NPP is now in government and for them it is a NO, NO!. For the records, since John Dramani Mahama started his political campaign for a come back, he's not been to any second cycle institution. Even when student nurses, deceived and frustrated by the NPP elected to support him during his rounds, he resisted the temptation. He said he was aware of how vengeful the NPP can be. Indeed, wonders, it is said, will never end", the statement opined.

The NPP is now in government and for them it is a NO, NO!. For the records, since John Dramani Mahama started his political campaign for a come back, he's not been to any second cycle institution. Even when student nurses, deceived and frustrated by the NPP elected to support him during his rounds, he resisted the temptation. He said he was aware of how vengeful the NPP can be. Indeed, wonders, it is said, will never end.

The motto of our Republic is "Freedom and Justice" and our national anthem invites, indeed encourages, and enjoins us to "resist oppressors rule". We are not yet on the verge of invoking these solemn values and principles because we are a principled, responsible and law abiding people. But we should not be pushed to a point of no return because we will fight back.

What life!!! Ha! Haba! Those whose palm kernels have been cracked by benevolent spirits, we are told, must not forget to be humble.

Signed!

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central

Source: Daniel Kaku