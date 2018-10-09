Asiedu-Nketia, You Also Supported Afoko and Company Against Akufo-Addo

In the frenzied leadup to the election of top National Democratic Congress’ party-headquarters leaders in November this year, a jittery Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the party’s longtime General-Secretary, is reported to be bitterly complaining that some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) appear to have lined their support behind his ever-scheming deputy, Mr. Koku Anyidoho, who has publicly and virulently accused his boss of being singularly responsible for the party’s massive loss in the 2016 general election (See “NDC Race: NPP Support for Koku Nauseating – Asiedu-Nketia” Kasapafmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 10/8/18).

If there is any sign strikingly reflective of the acute desperation of the man popularly called “General Mosquito,” it is his rather pathetic attempt to shift his sharply looming defeat to the feet of some radio call-in members of the ruling New Patriotic Party. The former MP and Deputy Defense Minister under the tenure of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings claims that at least 5 of every talk-radio callers who identify themselves as bona fide members of the New Patriotic Party also claim to be in staunch support of the candidacy of Mr. Anyidoho, the former Atta-Mills’ Communications Director, who presently serves as the Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

What is rather laughable here is that in the leadup to the 2016 general election, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia and his NDC cronies and associates were widely rumored to be in cahoots with Mr. Paul Awentami Afoko, the then-suspended National Chairman of the then-opposition New Patriotic Party, to prevent then-Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from unseating a grossly incompetent President John Dramani Mahama. It is decidedly heretical for anybody to claim that the massive electoral loss of the NDC to NPP was the sole and personal responsibility or wholly the fault of General Mosquito. This is simply because Mr. Asiedu-Nketia never doubled as an executive member of the Mahama government, the way that Mr. Kofi Portuphy, the NDC’s National Chairman, had also simultaneously served as the National Coordinator of NADMO (the National Disaster Management Organization).

But, of course, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia is widely known to have fiercely fought off any disgruntled party members and/or officials who had attempted to challenge the leadership of then-incumbent President Mahama. It is also rather pathetic and risible for Mr. Asiedu-Nektia to presume to patronize the alleged NPP backers of Mr. Anyidoho by cavalierly instructing then to mind their own business, with the patently absurd anecdote of the broken-handed goalie whose team members insisted on the latter’s tending their goal post for the 90-minute full-duration of their soccer match, while supporters of the opposing team agitated vociferously for the replacement of the clearly hurting and visibly disadvantaged goalie.

Maybe somebody ought to remind a desperately cynical General Mosquito that the business of a major political party whose key operatives want to assume the country’s reins of governance and determine the destiny of some 30-million-plus Ghanaian citizens, resident both at home and abroad, is the business of each and every Ghanaian citizen, irrespective of party affiliation or ideological persuasion. Indeed, forward-looking and responsible Ghanaian citizens also vividly recall the wanton torrents of abuse, both verbal and political, rained on their pates by former President Mahama and his associates and cronies in the leadup to the 2016 general election. And before the latter, the culture of “Dumsor,” or perennial erratic power supply, that effectively destroyed hundreds of thousands of privately -owned Ghanaian businesses.

Back then, as I vividly recall, then-President Mahama luridly taunted the victims of “Dumsor” as fake entrepreneurs who woefully lacked creative imagination and a genuine flair and acumen for their trade. At the end of the day, somebody needs to remind Mr. Asiedu-Nketia and his former boss about the Law of the Boomerang. Americans have a very simple expression for this; it goes like this: “Whatever goes around [also] comes around” after a little while.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

October 8, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]