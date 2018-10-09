Group Angry with GES Over Refusal to Make Gurene Examinable Subject

The Members of Terabuuriyele have expressed their displeasure over the refusal by Ghana Education Service (GES) to make Gurene language an examinable subject in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after several requests.

A member of the group, who was speaking at the national launch of Terabuuriyele in Accra, Prof Avea Nsoh, the Principal of the College of Languages Education, University of Education, Winneba, said the Gurene language has met all the criteria for it to be approved by the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education yet all effort to press home their demand has proved futile.

He appeals to the GES and the Ministry of Education to grant them their demand for the Gurene language to be used in the next academic year.

Prof. Avea also entreated all parents to imbibe in their kids the values and culture by speaking their local language to them at all times.

“Don’t be a wicked father. Speak your language to them. Don’t denied them their mother tongue,” Prof stated.

According to him, most Gurene or Frafra men instead of speaking their local dialect at social gatherings, they rather choose to speak different languages.

The Chief of Ablekuma Joma, Gbawe, Gonse, Sarki Musa Nsoh lamented over the lack of unity and interest of northerners living in the big cities to engender an approach towards the development of the northern belt, the three most poorest regions in the country.

He noted that the main reason for the formation of the organization is to foster unity among the people of the north especially from the Upper East Region to improve the living conditions of the people in the north.

“There are reports of victims of ‘Institutionalized envy’ and pull-down plots (PDP) whose achievements have been so baldly crushed hope of recovery is very slight. And among such victims are those who tend to shift focus to develop south to explore new environments,” Sarki Musa Nsoh stated.

The Chief further appealed to President Akuffo Addo to endeavor to work on the deplorable state of the road network in the region.

“Bolgatanga which is the capital of the region needs urgent attention. The traffic lights are not working, streets lights are not working, and the road when it rains what you see is not potholes but manholes. The Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive has done well by working on the potholes and I must commend him for that, but I think we need new roads that befit a capital town of a region,” he emphasized.