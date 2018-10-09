January To September Road Crashes Recorded 1,710 Casualties

A total of 1,710 people died in road traffic accidents from January to September 2018.

This shows 12% increase compared with same period last year, 2017.

Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) revealed 16,289 motor bikes, private cars and commercials vehicle crashed.

About 2,347 pedestrians were knocked down, a decrease of 4% compared with same period last year which recorded 2,445 in 2017.

It added that road crashes injuries recorded are 9,973, an increase of 12%.