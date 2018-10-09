modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

January To September Road Crashes Recorded 1,710 Casualties

Emmanuel Tornyi - pulse.com.gh
January To September Road Crashes Recorded 1,710 Casualties

A total of 1,710 people died in road traffic accidents from January to September 2018.

This shows 12% increase compared with same period last year, 2017.

Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) revealed 16,289 motor bikes, private cars and commercials vehicle crashed.

109201834150 qulxoca443 1

About 2,347 pedestrians were knocked down, a decrease of 4% compared with same period last year which recorded 2,445 in 2017.

It added that road crashes injuries recorded are 9,973, an increase of 12%.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1If it is not going to matter in five years, it does not matter now

By: Collins Oppong-Kyeky quot-img-1
body-container-line