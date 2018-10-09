Police Begins Probe Into Young Woman Found Dead At Okorase

Police in the Eastern Region have begun investigations into the death of a young woman whose body was found lying in the streets of Okorase near Koforidua on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased, who is said to be a seamstress apprentice returned home from work to take her bath and left to town only for her to be found dead on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the police is yet to make an arrest in connection with the alleged murder.

“Police received information this morning that the body of a middle aged woman has been found lying in the street at Domeabra a suburb of Okorase. We proceeded to the crime scene to verify the information and saw the body of the woman”.

“Preliminary investigations indicates the lady was a seamstress apprentice at Okorase, and that she came home to eat and take her bath, after which she left home last night only for her body to be found dead this morning”

“We have processed the crime scene with pictures taken and the body has since been deposited at the Koforidua Central hospital for autopsy and further examinations as we speed up investigations into the incident”.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added that, “we are yet to make an arrest, even though we have picked up some signals. I will use this opportunity to call on residents in and around Okorase to volunteer information that will help our Investigations”.