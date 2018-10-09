Kasoa Man Who Stoned Wife To Death Remanded

The man who stoned his wife Madam Gloria Akorley to death at Amuzukope, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region, has been remanded for two weeks in police custody by the Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by his lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko.

In an interview with Citi News, the Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Christopher Dakey, said the suspect, Nicholas Akorley, admitted that he indeed killed the wife.

He again explained to the court that upon seeing that his wife had lost interest in their marriage and had applied for divorce he planned to kill her.

Nicholas Akorley told the Judge that he approached the wife in the wee hours of Thursday October 4, 208, when she was on her way to town and hit her in the head with a hammer.

Upon falling down, he subsequently hit her again with a six inch concrete block resulting in Gloria Akorley’s death.

Although he expressed regret for his action, the Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by his lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko explained that the law must take its due course, DSP Dakey said.

Nicholas Akorley is currently in Police Custody at the Awutu Offaakor District Police Command and will reappear in court on October 25 .