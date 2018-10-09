‘Nana Will Shame Detractors’ - NPP Vice Chairman

First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asokwa Constituency in Kumasi, Mr. Edmund Kyei, has said that those who have been attacking the Akufo-Addo government following a slight drop in the value of the cedi will soon be put to shame.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE during an interview on Sunday, he stated that the Ghana cedi had suddenly started to regain some strength a few days ago.

According to him, even though the cedi started to fall slightly a few months ago, the government cannot be blamed entirely for the drop.

Mr. Kyei, who has a rich background in banking and finance, pointed out that virtually all the other currencies also struggle against the US dollar.

He said he was therefore surprised when opponents of the government start to create an erroneous impression that the government is not performing.

The Asokwa constituency first vice chairman of the NPP said “government has now managed to find an antidote to the drop in the value of the cedi”.

Mr. Kyei asserted that the cedi would continue to appreciate against the US dollar and other major currencies in the world in subsequent weeks and months.

He argued that the NPP is the best managers of the Ghanaian economy.

He entreated Ghanaians to be patient, hoping the NPP administration would lead the country into prosperity.

He said members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) like Joshua Akamba, had started a propaganda mission with the aim to discredit the government.

Mr. Kyei therefore admonished the populace not to believe the numerous lies that the NDC would rely on in an attempt to dent the image of the NPP.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo would fulfill all his campaign promises and even add more before his tenure elapses.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi