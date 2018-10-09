Sly Mensah Takes NDC Campaign To Upper East

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, has taken his campaign tour to the northern part of the country, specifically to the Upper East Region.

Led by constituency executives in the Upper East Region, the former NHIA Chief Executive Officer paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of the Nangodi traditional area, Naab Kosom Asaga Yelzoga II at Nabdam; the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional area, Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum, at Bongo; and the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, Navro-Pio Pe Dennis Balinia Adda, at Navrongo.

He also paid homage to the Paramount chiefs and asked for their permission and blessing to engage their subjects who are party delegates in their respective areas.

He assured the chiefs that a new NDC government under his leadership would seek to improve the party’s relations with traditional authorities and support them to offer leadership to their people.

He shared his perspectives on why the NDC lost the 2016 general election, and assured them of a renewed hope and change.

The chiefs commended Sly and prayed that success shall come his way.

Mr. Mensah has said his quest to lead the NDC in the 2020 polls is borne out of the inability of the NPP government to pursue sustainable policies in ameliorating the plight of Ghanaians.

According to him, Ghanaians need change in the management of the economy for better prosperity. He said he's hopeful of wining the NDC presidential ticket and subsequently the national elections to bring the needed change Ghanaians are yelling for.

Sylvester Mensah said this in the Talensi constituency of the Upper East Region after a closed-door meeting with delegates ahead of the party's national conference to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Mensah, who urged delegates to give him an overwhelming victory, said Ghanaians would be better off with a change of government, adding that, the NPP government did not have good policies and programmes to address the suffering of Ghanaians.

He is facing stiff opposition from about eleven other contestants including former President Mahama, Alban Babgin, and former UPSA Vice Chancellor Joshua Alabi among others.