Nigeria's Aviation Minister Meets Stakeholders To Revive National Carrier

The Nigerian government said it will address aviation stakeholders and the general public on issues relating to the recent suspension of the national carrier project.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, stated this in a statement released by James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs department of the Ministry of Transportation, on Monday in Abuja.

Sirika said the aim of the meeting is to address some of the issues, misinformation, allegations and opinions following to suspension of the Nigeria Air project, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

'It is in the light of this that the minister has decided to invite aviation stakeholders and members of the public to a Stakeholders Forum in Abuja on October 23, 2018.

'The interactive forum will, as usual, enable the ministry, stakeholders and interested members of the public to adequately address all issues associated with the national carrier project.

'This will involve airline operators, regulators in the aviation sector, prospective investors, the media practitioners, labour unions.

'Also, aviation service providers, officials from the ministry of transportation and its agencies, as well as interested members of the public,'' the statement reads in part.

Last month, the government suspended plans to set up a national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Sirika had noted that the decision to suspend the project was 'strategic' and had nothing to do with politics or pressure from stakeholders.

Mixed reactions had earlier followed the project as Nigerians expressed disappointment over timing and operations of the proposed national carrier.

Majority of questions such as ownership, mode of operations and among others have kept people in the dark.