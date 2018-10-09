UMB Flies Best Worker To Canada

UMB Bank, a leading indigenous bank in the country, has set an enviable record of rewarding Michael Kwadwo Asamoah of the Bank's Card Operations Department with an all-expense-paid trip to Toronto, Canada.

Michael was adjudged the overall best worker after he won the 2017 3rd quarter edition of the UMB S.P.E.E.D. Championship.

Mr. Asamoah earned automatic qualification into the next round of the UMB Grand S.P.E.E.D. Championship, beating five other candidates in a bank wide vote to clinch the coveted title along with the mouthwatering prizes.

For his prize as the overall Grand S.P.E.E.D Champion, Michael Kwadwo Asamoah took home cash prize of GH¢10,000; a Grand S.P.E.E.D. Champion citation; an all-expense-paid trip to Toronto Canada, which is his destination of choice; $1,000 spending money; lunch with the members of the Bank's Executive Committee (EXCO) with two family members and two colleagues.

His picture would also be displayed in the UMB Hall of S.P.E.E.D. Champions at the UMB Head office at the SSNIT Emporium, Airport City, in Accra.

The UMB S.P.E.E.D. Championship is a quarterly internal campaign to determine which Front and/or Back Office member of staff has consistently demonstrated the bank's core values of Speed, Passion, Excellence, Ethics and Diligence (S.P.E.E.D.) in the performance of their duties.

In order for a staff member to qualify as a nominee for the prestigious S.P.E.E.D Championship for the quarter under review, the staff member must be nominated by the head of Department/Business Manager (BM); receive one of the highest scores bank wide based on the appraisal form completed by the Head of Department/BM; be voted by their department/branch as the Department's/Branch's choice as the S.P.E.E.D. Champion nominee; and confirmed for completion of their mandatory virtual learning academy course requirements.

The six shortlisted nominees (3 Front Office staff and 3 Back Office staff) proceed to the interview phase, where the top six were selected based on their scores from the appraisals and peer vote and completion of all Virtual Learning courses.

The top six nominees went through the interview stage, where a series of questions were posed to the nominees, their peers, as well as their internal and external stakeholders.