Chief Of Staff Leads Poppy Appeal

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has launched this year's Poppy Appeal to raise funds to support world war veterans and retired commissioned officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Speaking at the launch at the Retired Commissioned Officers' Association Club House in Accra on Friday, the Chief of Staff said world war veterans sacrificed a lot to defend the country and also fought in the two World Wars.

Ms Osei said they were recruited into the African Volunteer Force to fight in Burma and East Africa to bring peace to the world.

She said the soldiers are now very old and need the support of everybody in society to be able to take care of themselves and their families.

The Poppy Appeal Launch is a prelude to World's Remembrance Day, which will fall on November 11 to remember all those soldiers who fought and died during the two world wars.

The Regimental band and the Ghana Armed Forces Band provided good music to the gathering at the event.

In attendance was the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, who donated an amount of GH¢10,000 towards the cause.

The Chief of Staff also donated GH¢20,000 towards the programme.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Obed Akwa, who was also present, donated GH¢5,000 on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces.

President of the Retired Commissioned Officers Association, Captain Ben Duah (Rtd), said there are a little over 19,000 ex-service personnel in the country, including 121 World War II Veterans and military widows.

“The purchase and wearing of poppy gives practical help and companionship to ex-service personnel, serving soldiers and their dependants, who may have been victims of pursuit of peace,” he said, adding that the world could not have been a better place without the sacrifices of veterans and so the only honour is for everyone to make donation.

He, therefore, called on individuals, as well as corporate Ghana to support the noble cause.