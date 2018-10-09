modernghana logo

Kwame Nkrumah Circle Now Home For The Homeless

Kwame Nkrumah Circle Now Home For The Homeless

The basic needs for human survival include shelter, clothing, food and water.

The human body and mind cannot function properly and would ultimately fail without these requirements because these needs are the most important.

The Maslow's hierarchy of needs framework in sociology places physiological need at the bottom, and self-actualization, which is what a person can be at the top.

If the physiological needs are not met a person cannot reach their full potential, and the base of the social and economic order of a country is formed on the availability of basic needs.

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange is one of the busiest centres of the city Accra, and it is also one place that accommodates homeless people including those mentally stable and those who are not.

The Interchange is also among one of the first places to get flooded whenever it rains.

Have you ever imagined how you will survive a day or night out on ‘dangerous’ streets and pavement of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange?

Have you ever thought of what these homeless people go through, all the harsh climate they have to survive as you lay in the comfort of your bed.

Now, the bigger question is, how many state-owned or private institutions are available to cater and provide shelter, clothing, food, water and a sense of security to these homeless Ghanaians.

