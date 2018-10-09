Does It Have To Take A Life?

Busy street, as it is popularly known, is a small strip of about 300 meters right by the Madina market, officially named Market Drive. This street originally became very popular in the 80s and 90s because of Thomas Wood Preparatory School. This school attracted a lot of hawkers, and later the market building was erected there.

The hawkers believe there is something sacred about busy street and just sitting on there brings them all the luck they need. They sit right in the middle of the street with their wares and it is sometimes hard to believe that the road on which they sit is a tarred road. Shoppers usually shift blame to drivers rather than the illegal hawkers, when they have difficulty moving on this street.

The street is not only home to these hawkers but also store owners that are lined up on both sides of the street. A store owner runs a risk of getting these hawkers to move in front of their store if they do not move their own wares onto the street in front of them. You can forget about market days in this part of town. Any day is a busy day (even Sundays).

When delivering trucks try to get through, it is a mess because the hawkers, if they choose to give way, cannot move far back into the stores in behind them. The delivery drivers also try to be nice and not get too much in the way of these hawkers. They park their trucks in the middle of the street sometimes to offload their goods, thus blocking moving traffic.

If you get caught behind one of these trucks, you might sometimes need to get ready for a fist fight or have to wait for them to finish unloading the products being delivered. Your wait can sometimes take as long as 2 hours. Almost every vehicle using this street has scratches to show.

You have to be very careful when getting crazy around here because the items being delivered belong to store owners on that street, who for their own selfish reasons want the deliveries to be brought to their store front, to avert “kaya ye” hauling costs into their stores. This is the only way they believe they can cope with the high competitive prices on busy street.

Concerned citizens usually complaint to the La Nkwantanang Municipal Council to get this road passable but such complaints get no action. The council generates quite a substantial amount of revenue collecting daily revenue from these hawkers. When these ladies believe an operation is going to affect their space, they quickly organize themselves, and make contributions to be sent as gifts to the very council. These hawkers so happen to be family of some of these law enforcers and the virus is crippling. Space required to make turns Into warehouses are so narrow on this street.

Last Sunday, such limited space cause a delivery Kia truck loaded with flour to tip on its side. It could have easily taken a life or two. A vehicle with failed brakes on this street could prove fatal even if it were travelling at 5 mph.

Does it have to take a life for law enforcers to forget about their families, focus on safety and not votes or gifts to turn a blind eye? This truck that tipped this Sunday was a wake up call but business continues today just like nothing ever happened.