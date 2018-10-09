Mahama Gov’t Performed Better Than Nana Addo Is Doing

The Akufo-Addo government, despite its elaborated promises and catchy slogans in the 2016 electioneering campaign, is performing poorly compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration under John Mahama.

This is the view of former Trade and Industry Minister, Ekwow Spio Garbrah.

According to him, in the Mahama administration in which he served as a minister, they managed the economy far better than the NPP is doing.

He said the NDC ensured a more stable economy and addressed problems of price volatility on the markets, but same cannot be said of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Akufo-Addo who has plunged the country into hardship.

He noted that while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after several loans cannot account for it in terms of infrastructure, the NDC government invested monies it borrowed in many infrastructural projects in various sectors including health, roads and education.

“[The NPP is] borrowing and not showing much with the borrowing. At the least NDC borrowed and you can see what they did, schools, hospitals, roads etc,” he said on Citi TV's Point of View with Bernard Avle.

Mahama will not survive tsunami of change

Meanwhile, Mr. Spio-Garbrah has expressed certainty that former President John Mahama’s bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections will not succeed.

According to him, there is a high demand for a change in leadership in the party especially persons who superintended over the party’s abysmal performance in the last elections in 2016.

“The fact that people know you don't mean that they necessarily want you. The fact that you are well known doesn't mean you are the most acceptable…..People are looking for renewal, reinvigoration, fresh blood and that I say is not a hurricane, it is not a whirlwind, it is not a thunderstorm, it is not a cyclone, it is a tsunami. It is a tsunami and it will shoot all the way through the national [executive elections] to the flagbearership,” he said. He also stated that he’s not interested in becoming Mr. John Mahama’s Running mate as some have suggested.