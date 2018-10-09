'We Are Waiting For Incompetent Mahama' - Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the administration of the country back to former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Commenting on the decision of former President John Mahama to contest the flag bearer slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Dr Bawumia said: “I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back, he wants to come and do more damage, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God”.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at a meeting with Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra last Friday.

Dr Bawumia stated that twenty months into the Akufo-Addo administration, the difference is clear.

He continued: “But you have to remember what happened at the time we came into office after many years of incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management. After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course but after just twenty months in office, the difference is clear.”

Mr Mahama, who is on a campaign tour of the country to reclaim the NDC ticket for the 2020 election, has accused the NPP of lying its way into power and failing to deliver on its promises.

He has, on some occasions, described the Akufo-Addo government as “super incompetent”.

Dr Bawumia announced plans by the government to embark on a massive infrastructural development across the country in 2019.

“We are going to be tackling major roads, bridges, interchanges and so on across the country. There is a major infrastructure project on the way and the whole of Ghana, by the grace of God, will feel it when it starts in 2019”, he said.

The conference was on the theme: “Re-Energising MMDCEs to Deliver on Government’s Agenda”. The topics treated included local government system, leadership and revenue mobilisation.

Dr Bawumia said the Sinohydro project would be implemented on a full-scale next year and indicated that the government would be spending almost $1.5 billion out of the $2 billion Sinohydro facility on the road sector.

He mentioned the Eastern Corridor Road as one of the projects that would be benefiting from the road project.

Dr Bawumia said the rehabilitation of the railways had started, with work in progress on the Western and Eastern lines.

Besides, he reiterated that the government would be extending the railway line all the way to Paga.

“People think we are dreaming. Very soon it is going to be possible because this is the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, he said.