Kintampo: ICGC Constructs Educational Facilities For School

The Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Adenta, has constructed educational facilities costing thousands of Ghana cedis to the Chiranda L/A Primary and Junior High School in the Kintampo Municipality in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The facilities comprise six-unit classroom block, Teacher bungalow and a mechanized borehole.

In addition, the church presented several water filters to the community.

Inaugurating the projects, Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, a Senior Pastor of the Church, who is an indigene of the town, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the church for helping to develop his community.

Quality education, he explained remained the pillar on which every society could develop, and advised parents to the area to show keen interest and support their children’s education.

He said the church had acquired more than 100 acres of land in the area for community development, adding that very soon the land would be developed to the benefit of the people.

Prophet Annor advised the people to serve God in diligence, remain prayerful and table their desires and development needs before Him for solution.

Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, the Kintampo Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the church for the support, and appealed to the school to take good care of the facilities.

He said the government appreciated and recognized the contributions of churches towards facilitating accelerated national development, and pleaded with churches to provide more of such support for rapid socio-economic growth and development.

Mr Baffoe said the role of parents towards ensuring quality education was enormous, and called on them to provide their children with basic educational needs to sustain their interest in schools.

He said with the implementation of the free Senior High School programme, students had no excuse to be denied secondary education, and advised the students to learn hard and pass their exams to benefit from the programme.

Mr Baffoe expressed the hope that with the provision of the bungalow, the teachers would re-double their efforts to help improve on the performance of students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

