Let’s Talk About Music: Sister Afia Was Splendid

Perhaps the American writer and editor, George Burr Leonard was right when he said that “we can conceive of a future without high-rises. But a humanity without music and love is not just inconceivable; it is impossible.” Though a singer, I call her Anna Nicole Smith of Ghana. Before I mention her name, she was schooled in Kumasi before leaving for the United Kingdom.

Kumasi is the second capital of Ghana and the garden city of Africa. The city due to its magnificent edifices of architectural majesty which was modern of its time, many francophone individuals who visited the city at the outset of its’ development have the following saying: “He who has not visited Kumasa, the same has not seen a paradise.”

Kumasi people love their own, and this partly explains why they went out in their numbers to witness Sister Afia performing alongside Ypee at Ol’ lady Bar and lounge on September 21, 2018.

According to this writers’ researcher, Kofi Oscar, who was at the event, sister Afia performed “Jeje” perfectly to the core of the logic of the song’s lyrics! Born Francesca Ducan Williams on January 7, 1993, the “Kro Kro no” hitmaker is related to Bishop Ducan Williams of Christian action faith ministry.

She grew up in both Accra and Kumasi. Can sister Afia replace the late dancehall artist, Ebony reigns? Time will tell! Kumasi loves you, sister Afia! See the video and pictures of the amazing sister Afia.