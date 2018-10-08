Ghana Realtors® Gear Up To GREES

October 22nd, 2018, The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) will be hosting it's First Real Estate Education Series dubbed GREES at the African Regent hotel.

GREPA is an organization set up in 2011 to bring Professionals in the Ghanaian Real Estate Industry together for purposes of promoting the goals of its members: promoting professional standards and ethics within the industry and provide local and international networking.

In 2015, GREPA was invited to sign a Bilateral Cooperation agreement with the National Association of REALTORS® (United States).

The signing of the agreement which took place during the 2015 NAR convention in San Diego, California was attended and witnessed by members of the parliamentary committee on works and housing and Lands and forestry as well as executives of Ghana Institute of Surveyors.

The partnership will create a wide range of global opportunities and resources for GREPA members and Ghana. Ghana and South Africa are the only countries holding this partnership with the National Association of REALTORS®.

NAR is America's largest trade association with 1.3 million members and 94 organized real estate associations around the world in 73 countries. These members are involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries and are called ‘REALTORS®’.

As part of the benefits of this partnership, GREPA is officially licensed to offer NAR’s internationally accredited courses some of which include: The ABR® (Accredited Buyer Representative), e-PRO® ( Internet & digital marketing professional) PSA® (Pricing Strategy Advisor) BPO (Broker Price Opinion), CIPS® (Certified International Property Specialist), GREEN, SRS® (Seller Representative Specialist).

The 3-day training event will host some of the above courses sponsored by international and local real estate organizations. Participants will receive in-depth knowledge of real estate market dynamics and techniques to sustain the business. A team of instructors from the US will bring to the classroom their knowledge, expertise, and tips to move your business to the next level.

Registration for the Ghana Real Estate Education Series (GREES) is ongoing. Be among the first group in Ghana to receive the prestigious, international designations and certification from the National Association of REALTORS® ( ABR®, CoE and e-PRO® Designations.

To be a member of the REALTOR® Family and to be able to use the REALTOR® brand, one has to be a member of NAR’s bilateral partners.

For more information, email [email protected] Or call 026 399 3111