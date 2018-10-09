Hand Over Rape Case To Police - Child Rights International Tells GES

The Ghana Education Service is facing pressure from the Child Rights International (CRI) to involve the police in a case involving two teachers who allegedly raped their students.

Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, has questioned why the GES doesn’t hand over such suspects to the police to conduct criminal investigations while it deals with the administrative measures against those implicated.

Speaking to Joy News, he said that the Ghana Education Service (GES) from their administration can decide how they want the case to be dealt with.

He, however, added that “It is also their responsibility to report any person who have used their facility to perpetrate such acts”.

Mr. Bright Appiah explained that the case in question concerns children under 18 and must be dealt with caution.

The Executive Director of CRI added that “It is not only about sacking people or giving punishment but certain actions should be done to ensure the right of students are respected”.

The GES has interdicted Douglas Adade of Saint Louis Senior High School and Mathew Asante-Darko of Kumasi Girls following the incident.

Mr Adade is said to have raped a Form Three Visual Arts student at his Saint Louis Senior High Kumasi campus.

In the case of Mr Asante-Darko, he is alleged to have drugged his victim entrusted to his care by the parents. The student allegedly woke up to see the teacher having sex with her.

Vice president of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaba said per the condition of service a procedure has to be gone through before the police are involved.

He said that “the first is the test of authenticity to establish that the crime has taken place before action is taken since these incidents happened on the school premises”.

The Vice President added that if it is established that the crime has been committed, then there will be no problem with handling the case to the police.

Mr. Bright Appiah stated in his defense that “there has never been any place listed for GES to successfully do any investigation, especially in rape cases.”

He advised that the GES should hand over the case to authorities with the skill and know how to investigate the case

However, the two are due to appear before GES Disciplinary Committee. Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu-Akyiaw told Nhyira News the directorate will investigate the matter.