Tema International School Celebrates 15th Anniversary

As part of its 15 years anniversary celebrations, Tema international school (TIS) held a durbar over the weekend.

The occasion was held on the theme “Reflecting on our Journey Inspiring new Direction.” The occasion brought together parents, past students and patrons.

TIS was founded in October 2003 by Mr and Mrs Alphonse Ayite Adjavon, with a vision of creating a world-class institution that would create ethical citizens that will advance Ghana’s progress.

The school offers IGSCE Middle years programme and diploma programmes to prepare students before going to tertiary institutions.

The durbar saw varieties of performances by students from countries like France, Ghana and India to the admiration of the gathering.

The principal of the school, Dr Ken Darvall acknowledged the influence that teachers have on students in the classroom and called on the government to address the critical issue of insufficient teachers and inadequate funding for the education sector.

The guest speaker for the occasion, Mr Ben Dotse Malor, paid tributes to the founders of the school.

He advised students not to give up on their dreams and urged them to reach for greater heights.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who was the Guest of Honour commended the school for the success it has achieved over the years.

She advised the students to be inspired by the success of the school to achieve their goals.

She also congratulated the founding family for their contribution to the education sector of Ghana.

Mrs Adjavon was presented with a citation from the alumni of the school.

Hardworking teachers and staff were also honoured.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN