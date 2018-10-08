Mahama Accuses NPP Of Lying Their Way Into Power

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of lying their way into being voted into power. According to Mr. Mahama, the Nana Addo led administration lied their way into power after telling a number of lies to Ghanaian. He has however indicated that unlike the NPP, he has always been truthful with Ghanaians.

The former president made this declarations whiles addressing a section of party supporters in the Upper West Region over the weekend. He spoke to party delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa Central Constituency as part of his campaign tour to convince delegates to vote for him as flag bearer in the 2020 general elections.

He emphasized to the gathering at the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies that it is not in his nature to cook up promises just for the sake of deceiving people to vote for him.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama observed that; “For us, we have always told the truth, we haven’t lied to the people of Ghana and said we would do something we can’t do. If we come and tell you that: ‘Look, we are going to do this road, then we know that we can do the road and truly when we come, we do the road; if we say we’ll build a hospital for you, when we come, we build the hospital; if we say we’ll give you a school or we’ll extend electricity or we’ll give you water, when we come, we deliver on those promises’. But there are some people: He says it doesn’t matter what promises you make, you promise everything just to get political power, but the point is: You forget that when you get the political power, you cannot use those promises and lies to govern the country”.

Besides all these lies that Mr. Mahama has accused the NPP of, he additionally recounted that there was another promise where Nana Addo said he will ensure that every school child receives one egg and one chocolate each day. A promise which is not being fulfilled by the current government.

“Apparently there was another promise that each child in school will get one chocolate a day, do you remember? There’s was another promise that they’ll give each child one egg a day, do you remember? I mean why? Why do you do this to yourself?” the former president bemoaned.

Mr. Mahama together with twelve additional aspirants are contesting for the flag bearer position of the NDC. The election to elect one out of the many has been slated for later this year in December.