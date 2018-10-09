KATH To Perform Plastic Surgeries For Breast Cancer Victims

The Plastic and Reconstructive Unit of the Surgery Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has embarked on an exercise to restore the breast of women who have undergone surgeries to remove their natural breast as a result of cancers.

Dr Hoyte Williams, Acting Head of the Unit, said the exercise is part of activities marking this year's world breast reconstruction awareness day celebrations, which is under the theme 'closing the loop on breast cancer treatment'.

Briefing journalists in Kumasi ahead of the celebrations, which falls on October 17th, he said the Unit had the specialists and tools to give women who had underdone mastectomy, new artificial breasts through reconstructive surgeries.

He said the Unit had assembled a team of specialists at the Breast Clinic to take patients through counselling sessions to allay their fears before beginning the procedure.

Dr Williams said the Unit was poised to restore the dignity of cancer victims by providing them with new breasts to live normal lives and urged those who had lost their breast through cancers, to report for screening and possible selection to benefit from the exercise.

He charged women to regularly undertake self-examination of their breast and report any abnormalities for early treatment.

Dr Williams pointed out that reconstructive surgery was a life-changing procedure which sought to restore their dignity as complete women after undergoing mastectomy.

He said, the Unit was very passionate about this cause and therefore called on women living with depression of post mastectomy defect, to come and know the options available to them since the procedure was meant to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

GNA

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA