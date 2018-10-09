'Reduce Exorbitant Fees' – Teacher Trainees

The Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG), in a press statement, has complained about the “exorbitant” fees charged students at colleges of education for the first semester of 2018/2019 academic year.

The distressed executives of TTAG have said that even though this academic year’s fees exclude feeding fees, the students have to pay what they believe are unusual fees.

In the press statement, TTAG stated that “in the absence of feeding fee on the bills which will be taken from each teacher trainee’s allowance, the bills are even higher as compared to previous bills which included the feeding fee”.

The bill was released in early September by The Conference of Principals of the Colleges of Education (PRINCOF).

The concerned executives said that all attempts to reach PRINCOF to discuss a reduction in the fees have proved futile.

They added that in a meeting with the Minister of Education on Monday, October 1, 2018, the Minister categorically stated that the fees have not been approved by Parliament.

Thus, the executives of TTAG have advised every teacher trainee to halt all payment of the fees until further notice.

In the press release, they also commended the government for the assurance to pay their allowances but advised the government to put in place effective measures to ensure the smooth disbursement of the allowance.

Touching on postings of the newly trained teachers, the Association also urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to release the posting by the end of October as promised.

Read the TTAG full press statement below.

FULL PRESS STATEMENT

EXORBITANT BILLS, POSTINGS OF NEWLY TRAINED TEACHERS AND TEACHER TRAINEES’ ALLOWANCES.

EXORBITANT BILLS

The Conference of Principals of the Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) released the bills for the first semester of the 2018/2019 academic year in early September 2018. The leadership of the Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG) upon critical analysis, consultations and concerns received from teacher trainees realized the exorbitance of the bills.

Surprisingly, in the absence of feeding fee on the bills which will be taken from each teacher trainee’s allowance, the bills are even higher as compared to previous bills which included the feeding fee.

All attempts to reach PRINCOF to discuss the exorbitant fees charged have proven futile. The executives of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) in an opportunistic meeting with the Minister of Education on Monday 1st October,2018 discussed the exorbitant fees and it is worthy of note that, the Minister of Education stated emphatically that Parliament has not approved any bill for Colleges of Education for the coming academic year.

On this note, we the undersigned are asking all teacher trainees to halt the payment of the fees until parliament scrutinizes and approves the bill for 2018/2019 academic year. We will also entreat that all trainees remain calm and resolute as we continue to thoroughly discuss matters with the appropriate quarters.

POSTINGS OF NEWLY TRAINED TEACHERS.

The maiden Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination conducted by the National Teaching Council (NTC) across the country has faced and is still facing numerous challenges. This has instilled fear and panic in newly trained teachers who have successfully completed the irrespective Colleges of Education.

Our cherished members are stranded on issues regarding their job security. A letter dated 18th September, 2018 from the Ministry of Education signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Mr. Vincent Ekow Assafuah, stated clearly that the results for the licensure examination will be released by 15th October, 2018.

By virtue of this, we humbly call on the National Teaching Council (NTC) to release the licensure examination results by the said date. We also beseech the Ghana Education Service (GES) to as a matter of urgency release postings for newly trained teachers before the end of October,2018.

We hereby appeal that no newly trained teacher should be denied posting as a result of the licensure examination. The examination should be used as a formality to license all individuals who sat for the examination due to numerous challenges which coupled with the implementation of the policy before, during and after the examination.