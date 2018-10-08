Why I am Scared Anas May Fall Into Coma In Active Journalism

To be a journalist, writer, or an editor, with the duty of providing the latest news, current world affairs, or by any means collecting all sorts of information for the general public, is a very daunting task.

The worst part of journalism is the attack from those who can’t even peel a banana, who often attack, insulting and proving you wrong even though you are right.

The eagerness and motivation to investigate and bring out a hidden crime to the public’s attention, doesn’t only make you popular or famous but can also give you a lot of enemies.

This is the case of Anas Amereyaw Anas, the Ghanaian investigative journalist.

I did once criticize Anas about his website's recommendation by two prominent criminals, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates, who is behind Ebola explosion in Africa of which many ignorant countries don’t know and therefore, consider them as great men but I have a deep respect for journalist Anas and his works.

One thing I will remind Anas is, it wouldn’t have been possible to get support from the international media and recommendation from Barack Obama and Bill Gates, if he was investigating about the origin of Aids and Ebola in Africa. It was possible because he is investigating corruption in Africa.

They help African journalists to expose corrupt African officials, while they cover up their crimes against Africa.

However, as earlier said, I still hold Anas high in regards to his profession as an investigative journalist. Anas investigative work against corruption, includes, Ghana In The Eyes Of God, In 2015, which he investigates into the judiciary of the Republic of Ghana, resulting in the removal from office of workers and judges from their posts.

One of Anas’ greatest works is probably the investigative piece, #12 premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre, about acts of corruption in Ghana football, involving the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

After the release of this video, it seems Anas hasn’t recovered yet from the chaos, confusion, and unrest which hit Ghana, the fact that Anas, the hunter became the hunted, together with the Nyantakyi, the one he exposed.

While the Ghana media was congratulating him for revealing this chronic disease, which has seriously affected Ghana's infrastructure, the section of the media turned against Anas, with degrading names because of the way he obtained his information and did his investigations.

Whatever Anas went through shouldn’t prevent him to lose interest in journalism because he has a lot to offer Ghanaians. I have had my own share of many troubles in Europe, especially, after investigating the abnormally high death of Africans at a notorious hospital in Antwerp, Belgium. Instead of losing faith and hope, I trained myself to be tougher.

I could have died without anyone knowing the reason because it didn’t appear in any Belgium newspaper that an African journalist went to the Stuivenberg Hospital to investigate the continuous death of Africans, yet the mayor of Antwerp, commissioned the police to be on guide at the hospital for several weeks, after my publication of the investigations came out.

Anas, if you are reading this article, I want you to remember that you hold a special place in the heart of many Ghanaians, not just because of exposing corrupt officials but because they believe your influence will facilitate the reduction of corruption in the country.

These are my words of affirmation, hoping you will ponder on this article to love and show your commitment to your fellow Ghanaians because of the tentacles of corruption which is still spreading in Ghana. I am also doing my part. Thank you.